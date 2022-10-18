 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

White House plans on announcing additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut

  • Updated
  • 0
White House plans on announcing additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut

The White House plans on announcing additional oil reserve sales in the wake of OPEC+ cut. President Joe Biden is pictured here at the White House in Washington, October 17.

 Susan Walsh/AP

The Biden administration is planning to announce additional sales from the nation's emergency oil stockpile as it seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

President Joe Biden is likely to announce in the coming days an additional release of roughly 14 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the U.S. seeks to dampen gas prices and balance the market, marking the completion of the historic release program triggered in the Spring in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg first reported about the administration's planned announcement.

"The price of gas is still too high, and we need to keep working to bring it down," Biden said at an event in Los Angeles last week, adding that he planned to announce additional actions in the coming days.

Officials have weighed a series of options over the last several weeks, and the sources cautioned that the additional release and any other potential actions are not final until they are announced by Biden.

The White House has also been working toward finalizing a proposal that would detail its plans to refill the emergency oil reserve, which currently sits at its lowest level in roughly four decades.

Biden's planned action, however, would fulfill the administration's announcement in March to release a historic 180 million barrels from the SPR over a six-month period to counter soaring energy prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The action, which has rolled out in regular sales over the last several months, combined with global economic concerns to help drive gas prices down for nearly three months straight.

U.S. officials strategically slowed the size of sales as the six-month program neared its deadline in an effort to ease the market transition until the decision by OPEC+, which set off furious pushback from US officials and an intensive effort inside the administration to produce options to counter any resulting increase gas prices.

That included additional releases from the reserve, and officials have closely eyed Biden's ability to trigger new releases within the bounds of the initial program as Election Day looms.

There has also been consideration to triggering an additional sale, mandated by Congress for the new fiscal year, one of the sources said. The new fiscal year started October 1, making an additional sale an option, the source said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you