Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.

“The bipartisan legislation will help us grow, attract, and retain businesses in Michigan, ensuring we can lead the future of mobility and electrification and bring supply chains of chips and batteries home to Michigan," Whitmer said.

The bill requires money be deposited into Michigan's new SOAR Fund for the following spending priorities:

$496 million for incentives to attract new businesses and projects to Michigan.

$350 million to prepare sites for development, including grants to local economic development agencies, site improvements and cleanup activities.

$27 million to complete an economic incentive package for Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County to invest $375 million and create 170 new jobs making materials for microchips.

“Economic development is critical to our future," said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. "As our economy faces the challenges of high inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain issues, we must help our state remain competitive for long-term, high-wage jobs."

Hemlock Semiconductor announced the expansion project in September to increase U.S. capacity for supplying microchip manufacturers. The company makes hyper pure silicon used in the process of manufacturing microchips.