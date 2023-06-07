Who is Ashley Capital, which is redeveloping Buick City?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ashley Capital broke ground Monday on the new Flint Commerce Center.

The New York-based real estate firm recently purchased 20 acres of the former General Motors Buick City site in Flint with plans to purchase more than 300 additional acres of the Brownfield by the end of this summer.

Ashley Capital defines itself among the largest privately held industrial real estate investment companies in the country. They manage several sites in Michigan including facilities in Belleville, Brownstown Township and Livonia.

"We have over 20 million square feet in the state of Michigan and millions of square feet outside the state of Michigan," said Susan Harvey, senior vice president of Ashley Capital.

The company has a diverse portfolio. Harvey listed some of their clients: Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Penske, Amazon, LG and more.

She has been with the company for more than 25 years.

"But in all my years and all of the projects we've done, I'm more excited abut this project in Flint than any other project I have been involved in," Harvey said.

She and various partners were in Flint Monday to help toss the first dirt to begin construction of the Flint Commerce Center at the former Buick City site.

"Phase one is this first building. Phase two will be to take down about another 270 acres and start construction on the rest," Harvey said. "When done in total the current plan has us building about 3.5 million square feet on this site."

Ashley Capital's plans include a total of 10 buildings and the company expects to take more than a decade to complete.

No tenants have been identified to occupy the buildings. But, Harvey said the companies have a model of "build it and they will come."

"It has worked well for us," she said.