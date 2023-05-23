Wolverine Machine in Holly celebrates 100 years in business

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Holly business is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Wolverine Machine Products Company is three generations in the making. The business on Cogshall Street makes parts for the auto industry, as well as plumbing and other industrial parts.
Wolverine Machine's parts are in the cars people drive every day, including Hummers and Corvettes. The company also makes water and gas fittings sold at home improvement stores.
"We're going to make internal components for automotive and other types of vehicles," said owner and Vice President Blaine Walker. "We're mainly high volume. We don't design anything. We are given a part print and it's going to go in things."
The Dean family has been running the business for three generations and they currently have about 20 employees.