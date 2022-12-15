Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer hosting free Christmas meal

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer is planning to host its fourth annual community meal on Christmas day.
The restaurant at 315 W. Nepessing St. will be open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25 to serve a traditional Christmas meal with a barbecue flair. Cookie station will be open to serve Kookys N Cream products warmed to order.
Non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
The meal is free and open to anyone with no questions asked. Guests can dine in or assemble a plate for carryout.
"No one should have to be alone or go hungry on Christmas," said Woodchips owner Patrick Hingst. "We have provided meals to around 200 people each year from all backgrounds and socio-economic demographics."
The restaurant has more space available this year after completing an expansion that doubled the dining area and added a new prep kitchen.
"It's been an honor to be able to bring back this amazing event for its fourth time, and to now be able to host it with our expanded space is extra exciting," Hingst said.
None of his employees are required to work on Christmas, but he said members of the Woodchips team volunteer every year to help serve the meal. Members of the public also are invited to volunteer for the meal.
"Even in dark times, we all need to find a light. Hosting these meals have given me some of the most rewarding experiences, as well as for our teammates and volunteers," Hingst said.