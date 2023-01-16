Workers and customers sad as Capitol Coney Island closes its doors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Capitol Coney Island at Van Slyke and Bristol roads in Flint served its final coney dogs after 57 years in business.

For decades, workers at the General Motors plant across the road went there for lunch or dinner. It was their big meeting place and a popular spot for families.

But Capitol Coney Island's owners say the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022's record-setting inflation hit them too hard to stay open. The closure hits hard for employees, who worked there for decades.

"I used to come by from across town just to have the fish and chips and it was always busy. So I got a job here back in 1984 and I've been here ever since," said server Denise Palmer.

She worked at Capitol for 38 years, so she felt crushed when she heard about the closure earlier in January. The rest of the team also took the news hard.

"We're like family. So we're all sad together," Palmer said.

Since announcing plans to close a couple weeks ago, many regulars have dropped in to say goodbye.

"It makes me feel good because I'm gonna miss them," said Palmer.

Denise Lewis has been one of Palmer's regulars for 20 years. She fondly remembers having breakfast with her CB radio friends and helping truckers waiting to unload at GM.

"They would ask us to get coneys and throw them over the fence to them while they waited in the parking lot," Lewis said.

Her final Capitol Coney Island meal was a big breakfast with her husband and a coney dog to-go for her friend.

As Palmer worked her last shift, she said she'll miss her customers the most.

"Oh, they've all been coming in from all over just to say goodbye. Just visiting with the customers, that would be my highlight," she said.

A representative for Capitol Coney Island said their property has been sold to Precision Vehicle Holding. GM will tear down the restaurant and use the land as a parking lot for vehicles waiting on computer chips.