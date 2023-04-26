World's first autonomous dredges to be built in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek company is moving west to expand and begin building the world's first autonomous dredging machines.
LJ Inc. has outgrown its current space at 6359 Miller Road near the I-69 interchange in Swartz Creek, where it employs 115 people.
The company is purchasing 50 acres of land in Shiawassee County's Venice Township, where it plans to build a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The expansion is expected to create 250 new jobs in advanced manufacturing.
The new site will be used to build the world's first autonomous dredges, which remove sediment from boating or maritime shipping channels and make waterways deeper.
LJ Inc. would become the Great Lakes State's first dredge manufacturer.
"We are excited for the opportunity to set up our new headquarters in Shiawassee County," said LJ Inc. President Laura Slieff. "With opportunities in many different locations, we are glad to be able to share our growth and expansion with the wonderful small-town community of Venice Township."
The company plans to invest $18.25 million in the project. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $2.5 million grant if LJ Inc. creates the 250 jobs as expected.
"This is a very successful, highly diversified business that provides quality, good-paying jobs for our area’s residents, and their proposed new facility will definitely help to sustain their growth," said Justin Horvath, CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
Click here for information about jobs available at LJ Inc.