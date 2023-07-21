Businesses grapple with hailstorm damage

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents were not the only ones to suffer in the Thursday's hail storm.
Buildings like the one housing Burger Barn and Play On took some serious damage.
Leslie Hulburt is the owner of Top to Bottom construction.
He finished the building's roof only a week before the storm only for massive hailstones to punch through his hard work.
He spent Friday patching those holes to protect his neighbors.
Hulburt's unit- which he was remodeling into an office for his business- suffered heavy water damage.
He told ABC12 the storm put his opening months behind schedule- likely missing the end of construction season.
Meanwhile, auto dealerships are dealing with heavy damage to nearly all of their wares.
Chris Graff, owner of Graff Chevrolet, thinks it may take months to sort out.
Practically none of his roughly-300 cars escaped the weather's wrath.
"You take a quick look at the car. You figure out what you need to do. Whether it's immediate or a week down the road," he said.
Friday, all his crew could do was cover up the damaged windows on the vehicles as they wait for insurance.
Meanwhile, his collision shop's been a revolving door of with customers seeking help from insurance reps setting up on-site.
But Graff always tries to look on the bright side of life. While he hopes to restore as many vehicles as he can, he thinks there are still options for those he can't.
"It gives Current and former customers even a few more options. Whether they want to have the vehicle fixed, which can be done, or if they want a discounted vehicle that's got a bit of body damage," Graff said.
Insurance claims, meanwhile, may take longer.
Craig Hancock, vice president of the Fulcher Group in Davison, said they received hundreds of claims calls on Thursday.
Friday morning, they received hundreds more.
With so much damage, he says companies will have to prioritize the worst cases.
Hancock asks his neighbors to be patient and remember they are all in the same boat.