Businesses, students, and shelters deal with boil water advisory

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - Friday's water main break has everyone in Flint boiling their water.
And for some it's an easier problem to solve than others.
"So we pulled a group together. We got emergency communications together," said Michael Lane, environmental health director for U of M-Flint,
They notified students and set up posters across the residence halls.
And that's not the only part of their response.
They also have water available at residence hall desks.
Nearby on Saginaw Street, bars like the Churchill told ABC12 they immediately had to shift plans.
"We knew what to do, how to react when it happens. We gotta go to the store and get 2-liters, get ice, shut off the ice makers," said manager Tyler Hardisty.
But what about water for washing hands and cleaning food?
One worker showed ABC12 their rotating system of bots boiling in the kitchen.
But things aren't as simple for some.
"Today certainly tested the resilience of our staff and our clients," said director Shelly Hoffman of the Shelter of Flint.
Only a few hundred feet away from the break, clients and workers at the shelter found no water in the pipes at all.
And that means they have nothing for the toilet, dishes, or even laundry.
But director Shelly Hoffman said she's very proud of her team.
"We have amazing case managers who worked with clients to get them to family members' homes where they could stay for the weekend," she explained.
Crews are still working on repairing the water main.
There's no word on what initally caused the break.