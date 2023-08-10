Capacity question looms as new Saginaw animal shelter set to open

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Finally, after a millage was passed five years ago, there is an opening date for the new Saginaw County animal shelter.
But some might be surprised at just how many dogs can be housed here.
One reason a new animal shelter was needed was a lack of space in the current facility.
The dogs and cats will have more room inside, but there will be fewer dog kennels than the current shelter.
This was in the original design plan from nearly six years ago.
The capacity for dogs would drop, but since the new building will now be open in a little more than two weeks, not all of the dogs at the current location will see the new home.
"The whole question is watching it built, is when is it going to open," says Lorraine Brown-Cummings of Saginaw.
That has been the question for a lot of animal lovers in the Saginaw area, when will the new Saginaw Animal Care and Control Center in Kochville Township be ready for use?
The final budget for the facility was $10.6 million and a little more than five years after the millage was passed, it will officially open on August 28th.
Brown-Cummings was getting her cat some shots at the old facility.
"That is such a blessing to be so big and to take more animals," she says.
Yes, the new shelter will have a bigger capacity for cats, but for dogs the capacity will drop from 90 to just 78 kennels.
"Larger yes, larger kennels yes, state of the art ventilation system yes, all great things, no more lifting dogs four feet, three inches off the ground to lift them in the top crates," says Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki, naming just a few highlights of the new facility.
She was hired as animal control director after the millage had passed and design plans were finalized, and she realizes some might question why only 78 kennels. The old shelter has about 96 dogs there now.
"We anticipate there might be a concern about that," she says.
She was asked if there was a reason for only 78 kennels and did she speak with anyone about expanding the number of dogs that can housed in the new building.
"Well, I want to focus on going ahead, because the design plan has been in play for about five or six years, and it was determined at that time that that was the number of kennels that were going to be allowed in the new building," she says.
Kanicki adds, "I have to make it work."
Bonnie Kanicki says there will be an adoption event coming up soon which will most likely lower the current capacity of dogs.
We contacted former Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman about the capacity issue, and he said we should get in touch with Blue Sky Architects, the firm that designed the building, but I could not reach anyone there for comment.