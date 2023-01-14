Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue.
Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an already-installed seat checked by nationally certified technicians.
A limited number of car seat replacements will be available.
The event also includes a coat drive, accepting new and gently used coats which will be distributed within the community.