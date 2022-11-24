Catholic Charities receives help as it helps others

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some people are spending their Thanksgiving reaching out to those in need. But sometimes, even the helpers need help.
"They're pretty good here. They treat you good. Like family," said Russell Monroe.
He told ABC12 he's visited the Catholic Charities North End Soup Kitchen in Flint for some 30 years.
Sometimes he's a volunteer. But other times- like Thanksgiving- he's a guest.
"Every time I thought of fine times, I know this place is open. You can have a nice, hot meal and enjoy yourself," said Monroe.
Louis Bullack said ABC12 he's fallen on hard times and that the kitchen's been a lifesaver.
"We thank God for John and his staff. Julie, some of the workers, they've been here for awhile," he explained.
Their Thanksgiving lunch featured live music, desert, and a hearty main course.
"Anything we tasted [was good]! Potatoes, the stuffing, everything was cooked perfectly," said Joseph Hawk.
He explained he had been coming to the kitchen for about three months, looking to stretch his fixed income.
Another guest, Tony Knight, said he and many others come here for the same reason.
Whether social security, retirement, or disability, they say their money doesn't go as far at the grocery store.
"The food in the store. You know the prices. They're sky-high. And a lot of people can't afford it," said Knight.
John Manse, Community Service Director for Catholic Charities, said inflation's hitting the kitchen just like everyone else.
Manse said the kitchen pays $140 for a lettuce, which cost only about $40 last year.
To manage their costs, they substituted coleslaw and other sides for their salad.
But the reaction from others to that expense is why he's just as thankful as the people he helps serve this year.
"The community, again, has rose up and helped us. With different restaurants and stores donating some of their products. And we appreciate people like Montrose Orchards that did all of our pies for us and Spiral Weld, which helped with the stuffing and turkey. We didn't have to spend a dime on that."