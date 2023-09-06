Catholic Charities swamped with rent assistance requests

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The local Catholic Charities branch has spent 2023 flooded with requests for rent assistance.
Rent has risen nationwide since the pandemic and Michigan is no exception.
Tenants rallied in Lansing on Tuesday to demand rent control and regulations.
Catholic Charities says more and more people can't keep up with rent-- meaning they've had to roughly double the size of their team to ease the caseload.
Simone Wofford has been homeless since spring, when she was evicted after trying to fight a $200-per-month rent increase on her new lease.
"If I signed a new lease at that apartment complex, my rent would have been $850," said Wofford.
As a retiree on fixed disability benefits, she said it was a price she couldn't pay.
But her eviction made it hard to find a new place- when she could even afford to apply.
"Everyone wants $45, $50 for an application fee, things like that," Wofford complained.
She's far from the only one struggling.
Misty Bowers, Housing Director for Catholic Charities, said 2023 has been one of their busiest years ever.
"Those calls [for help], I would say, have quadrupled. And that's still probably still underestimating the amount of calls that we get where people are behind on rent because of rental increases or change in ownership and then the rent increases," Bowers explained.
She said that in one case, a client's rent jumped some $300.
With both rent and demand rising, Catholic Charities is spending a lot of money on assistance.
"I can tell you, on average, we're spending anywhere between $15 thousand and $22 thousand a month," said Bowers.
That's around three times what she said they spent pre-pandemic.
Wofford is actually joining the team part-time after their help finding her a new place to live.
But as grateful as she is, she can't help but feel she'll be paying more for less.
"I lost my house in the beginning of the pandemic. I lived in a three-bedroom ranch style home. Then I moved to a two-bedroom. Now I'm moving to a one-bedroom, so I'm constantly losing," said Wafford.
Bowers said more changes are likely for their housing assistance in September as funding from the CARES act wears off.