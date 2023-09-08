Celebrating 3 years of I.G.N.I.T.E with the launch of new program R.I.S.E

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The announcement of RISE, Reach, Inspire, Serve, Empower, was launched Friday, on the 3 year anniversary of IGNITE. IGNITE is a different program in Genesee County that provides an opportunity for those who are incarcerated.
Mental health services and drug addiction assistance will be available through the RISE program, as well as helping inmates find employment and housing.
The new addition comes just 36 months after thousands of Genesee County inmates have been helped through IGNITE which, as Sheriff Chris Swanson says, is Police Evolution. "We're going to change the way we do business, we are going to change the way we do jail cultures; We are going to launch education in order to keep people from ever coming back," explained the Genesee County Sheriff.
Life-time Genesee County resident Samantha Cavazos said she took her life back because the New Path Program allowed her to find her strength to overcome alcoholism.
She said years ago she was drinking everyday; She had 3 DUI's and after the final one, she found herself in jail, again.
"I was feeling like there was no way out," she said.
That's when her mentor asked if she would become a part of New Path- a program to give tools for recovery.
According to the Community Engagement sector of the Genesee County Sherriff's Office, thousands of inmates have had success getting clean with the IGNITE program; IGNITE's mission is to help inmates obtain their GED, gain college credits or learn a skilled trade all while incarcerated.
According to the sheriff, the program has taught 227,000 hours inside the jail, raised reading levels 2.56 grades, and raised inmates math literacy by 3.29 grades.
With the work of many groups, including the Greater Flint Health Coalition, and Genesee Health System, the newly launched RISE program aims to reach even further into the future by helping inmates find employment and housing.
"Once you catch the vision, and once you see the Phoenix rise, and you keep people from coming to jail, everybody wins," said Sheriff Swanson.
Cavazos, went on to add, "we're never alone, there is people out here that really do care about us, and who are concerned for our future."
According to a project director at the Greater Flint Health Coalition, teamwork, collaboration, and innovation were the main takeaways to make the launch of RISE possible.