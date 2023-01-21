Central Michigan nurses announce strike authorization votes

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses at two hospitals in Mid-Michigan -- MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central -- announced they would be holding strike authorization votes.
Nurses at each hospital have been working under expired contracts since November.
The announcement follows a strike wave that has been happening around the country in recent months.
15,000 RNs in Minnesota struck last September before winning a new contract with improved wages and protections for patient safety.
Earlier in January, 7,000 nurses in New York did the same.
Nurses at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor and Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo also both authorized strikes before being able to reach agreements.
Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and RNs at McLaren Central will be holding a strike authorization vote next week.
These will be the first strike authorization votes of nurses happening in Michigan in 2023.