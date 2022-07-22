Charged Oxford High School shooter to remain in jail

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland county judge ruled Friday that the accused Oxford, high school shooter will remain at Oakland County jail as he awaits trial.

16-year-old Ethan Crumbley faces 24 felony charges as an adult in the November mass shooting that killed four students and wounded seven people.

Each month Crumbly must return to court for the judge to decide whether he should stay in adult detention or be moved to a juvenile facility as his attorneys have requested.

The decision is revisited every 30 days.

Crumbley, his attorneys and the prosecutors appeared virtually for Friday's status hearing.

His trial is set for August 25.