Charges dropped for Grand Blanc woman accused of threatening Genesee County Health Department last fall

Helaina Burt

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Charges have been dropped for the Grand Blanc woman accused of calling in a death threat to top Genesee County Health Department officials over a mask mandate for schools.

In March, 42-year-old Helaina Burt reached a plea deal with prosecutors. She had three months to fulfill a probationary period and because she did so, the misdemeanor charge was dropped on Tuesday. 

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office originally charged Burt with one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of a telecommunications service. 

Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert issued a public health order in August of 2021 requiring students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks in school buildings.

Burt was accused of phoning in death threats against Hackert and Genesee County Health Department Deputy Director Kayleigh Blaney on an unrecorded phone line.

Prosecutor David Leyton said an assistant to the Director and Deputy Director answered. He shared what Burt allegedly said, “The caller identified herself as Rosa Parks, and said that we know where the health director and the deputy health director live, and they need to leave their children alone, or they’re going to kill them.”

Leyton said Burt called from her cell phone, so they were able to track her down at her Grand Blanc home easily.

The Prosecutor said for an adult to take it as far as Burt allegedly did is alarming.

