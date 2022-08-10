Cheeseburger in Caseville to host over 200,000, generate millions

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - It's going to be 5 o’clock all day every day in Caseville during its beloved "Cheeseburger in Caseville" event starting Friday -- and you can already smell the sizzling cheeseburgers and hear the Jimmy Buffet tunes.
The 24th annual festival is gearing up to host over 200,000 guests from all over the state, country and beyond. Our Sheryl Coonan stopped in to check out the preparations -- and the award-winning burgers -- and learned how big of an economic impact the event makes.
“Millions and millions of dollars, I mean seriously. If you even look at 200,000 cheeseburgers being sold in a 10-day timeframe at, say six dollars or seven dollars apiece, you're over a million dollars right there,” said Caseville Chamber President Steve Louwers.
It all started 24 years ago, inspired by Jimmy Buffet's song Cheeseburger in Paradise and his carefree attitude -- as a way to close out summer in Huron County with lots of flamingos, flair and fun.
And business owners say the event provides nearly a third of their annual revenue.
“About 30 percent for the year,” said Robert Pillsworth of Key North Surf Shop.
“And the gift shops are packed and the restaurants and they all do such a tremendous job doing the best they can to service all the visitors that come in for it,” Louwers said.
But, like everywhere else, inflation and product price increases have been felt here, too.
“Cost of everything is going up and unfortunately, we've had to raise some of our menu prices,” said the owner of Baywatch on the Beach, Phillip Crown.
Baywatch on the Beach took home the first-place trophy for best burger in 2014 and hopes to win the coveted title again this year.
“It definitely is a winning burger for sure,” said Bay City resident Autumn Wyedyk.
“For this year, our burger was created by an amazing little 10-year-old chef,” said Crown.
With last year on the heels of COVID restrictions, leaders expect an even bigger turnout than in years past.
Among the events -- the parade of fools, rubber duck races, costumes, kids' activities, beach fun, yoga, flamingo races, kayaking, and lots and lots of music and cheeseburgers.
“This is it, people. It doesn't get better than this. It's beautiful. It's so much fun,” said Sonia Hall who was visiting from Florida.
And even Floridians agree – you don't need to go to Key West – just come to "Key North." Especially since gas prices are getting friendlier.