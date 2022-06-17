Chemical fingerprinting confirms Lockhart Chemical as source of Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have confirmed that Lockhart Chemical Company is the source of a release of petroleum product to the Flint River.

The chemical fingerprinting process confirmed to officials that the the petroleum-based substance that leaked into the Flint River on Wednesday is identical to substances found at Lockhart Chemical.

Lockhart is now required to fund the cleanup effort. Officials said that the company has agreed to accept responsibility.

An investigation is underway and potential fines or penalties could be possible once the incident is complete.

EGLE officials have said that the oily substance is being removed from the river, and booms are containing and removing the oily substance from the river.

On Friday, crews were making progress against the oil-like spill in the Flint River.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that crews have now cleaned up nearly 5,000 gallons of the substance from the river since the leak was discovered Wednesday and those crews have contained the spill.