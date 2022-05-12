Child predator group helps police nab suspect in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - They are not the police, but they are helping them catch alleged child predators, and tonight, we see how one of these anti-predator groups pulled it off.
It was last night we told you about the arrest of a Saginaw County man who allegedly thought he was going to meet underaged girls for sexual activity.
He was in fact chatting with people who are looking to catch child predators.
In the case of Douglas Collins, the process started with communication through Facebook, where a decoy in California starts online chatting in a friend group and then eventually, Alex Rosen and Predator Poachers come to town.
"I've been doing this for three years and we've been traveling the country for a year and a half," says Rosen.
Rosen and other members of the Predator Poachers came to Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall in December to meet Douglas Collins.
"He was meeting who he believed was two girls," he says.
But it was Rosen and his team, ready with cameras and papers, which are copies of the messages that Collins had been sending to decoys from a group called Woman Against Predators.
They use Facebook teen groups to start chats, explaining right away they are 13 years old and wait for replies. Eventually, online chatting turns into phone calls and then to a planned meeting. That's where Rosen and his team to fly into town.
"The reason I do this is because I know how big a problem this is now, and I have always wanted to catch bad guys," says Rosen.
Once Rosen feels he has enough evidence, in this case what he feels is a confession, police are called.
"They came to Fashion Square Mall, they didn't arrest him on the spot," Rosen says.
The messages, videos and whatever evidence they had was sent to the Saginaw Township Police, which conducted its own investigation.
"We are not the ones with the handcuffs so I appreciate them for taking it up and arresting him," he says.
Five months after the meeting at the mall, Collins was arraigned Wednesday and faces six criminal charges, including child abusive sexual activity, a 20 year felony.
Rosen says the encounters can be tense, but he believes its worth it.
"I think its worth the risk putting people like this away, and its a risk I will continually take," he says.
We could not reach Collins, who is free on bond, or his attorney for comment. Rosen says his group has been responsible for arrests like this in 27 states, including Michigan.