Childcare experts say to play inside during air alerts

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday marks yet another day of poor air quality in Mid-Michigan owing to smoke from raging wildfires in Canada.
Many want to know who's at risk during these events and what they can do to prepare themselves and their families if the smoke blows south again.
According to childcare experts, the best thing is to stay inside.
Brooke Gunn works at Centerpoint Daycare in Burton. Like many, the first alert in Mid-June took them by surprise.
"The office lady sent the maintenance guy to the dumpster because she thought it was on fire," Gunn laughed.
Since then, Centerpoint has treated air quality alerts like thunderstorms or cold snaps, keeping games and activities indoors.
"We will take them into the playroom and do music time. We have these large balls and we'll play ball with them," Gunn explained.
Pediatrician Dr. Fawaz Haddad told ABC12 intense outdoor activity in polluted conditions irritates the lungs, especially in kids.
"I have had today several families address these issues. We had some coming in some with cough, some with runny nose, even tightness in the airways," he recalled.
Particularly at risk are people with asthma or other conditions.
"That would be several degrees from coughing, to wheezing, even respiratory distress," Haddad explained.
To manage kids' energy indoors, Gunn said parents can use things around the house.
"At home, you would want to use your couch cushions, pillows, even if you have a toddler mattress, you can make a ramp they can slide down," she told ABC12.
Gunn also advised making a dig site for toy trucks using sand or rice, board games, and exercises.
Experts say to keep doors and windows closed during air quality alerts.
More information about health impacts of the Air Quality Index can be found here.
And up-to-date details about air conditions are available on airnow.gov