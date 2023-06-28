 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Childcare experts say to play inside during air alerts

  • Updated
  • 0

Poor air quality can irritate the lungs and cause attacks in kids with asthma.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday marks yet another day of poor air quality in Mid-Michigan owing to smoke from raging wildfires in Canada.

Many want to know who's at risk during these events and what they can do to prepare themselves and their families if the smoke blows south again.

According to childcare experts, the best thing is to stay inside.

Brooke Gunn works at Centerpoint Daycare in Burton. Like many, the first alert in Mid-June took them by surprise.

"The office lady sent the maintenance guy to the dumpster because she thought it was on fire," Gunn laughed.

Since then, Centerpoint has treated air quality alerts like thunderstorms or cold snaps, keeping games and activities indoors.

"We will take them into the playroom and do music time. We have these large balls and we'll play ball with them," Gunn explained.

Pediatrician Dr. Fawaz Haddad told ABC12 intense outdoor activity in polluted conditions irritates the lungs, especially in kids.

"I have had today several families address these issues. We had some coming in some with cough, some with runny nose, even tightness in the airways," he recalled.

Particularly at risk are people with asthma or other conditions.

"That would be several degrees from coughing, to wheezing, even respiratory distress," Haddad explained.

To manage kids' energy indoors, Gunn said parents can use things around the house.

"At home, you would want to use your couch cushions, pillows, even if you have a toddler mattress, you can make a ramp they can slide down," she told ABC12.

Gunn also advised making a dig site for toy trucks using sand or rice, board games, and exercises.

Experts say to keep doors and windows closed during air quality alerts.

More information about health impacts of the Air Quality Index can be found here.

And up-to-date details about air conditions are available on airnow.gov

