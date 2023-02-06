 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Chipotle developers pulls out of Grand Blanc location

Grand Blanc will not be getting a Chipotle in the lot at Saginaw and Bush due to legal issues.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Last September, the city of Grand Blanc received plans to build a Chipotle restaurant at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue.

But last week -- Chipotle's developers pulled out of the project.

A city-owned alley that has been owned since the 1930's must be vacated in order to develop the lot.

Wendy Jean-Buhrer, Grand Blanc city manager said legally, the project can't move forward unless they go in front of a judge and put it in front of the owner's hands.

The city offered the Chipotle franchisee a long-term lease or an easement, but the proposed owners weren't interested.

The developer's plans included a pickup window for online orders and an outdoor dining area.

"The property is zoned business, and so there will eventually be something there relating to business," said Jean-Buhrer.

