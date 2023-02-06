Chipotle developers pulls out of Grand Blanc location

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Last September, the city of Grand Blanc received plans to build a Chipotle restaurant at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue.
But last week -- Chipotle's developers pulled out of the project.
A city-owned alley that has been owned since the 1930's must be vacated in order to develop the lot.
Wendy Jean-Buhrer, Grand Blanc city manager said legally, the project can't move forward unless they go in front of a judge and put it in front of the owner's hands.
The city offered the Chipotle franchisee a long-term lease or an easement, but the proposed owners weren't interested.
The developer's plans included a pickup window for online orders and an outdoor dining area.
"The property is zoned business, and so there will eventually be something there relating to business," said Jean-Buhrer.