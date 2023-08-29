Chippewa Nature Center to build $5.2 million nature education facility

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For decades, Mid-Michigan's Chippewa Nature Center has played a critical role in helping families learn about the outdoors. Now, a $5 million project will expand their mission.
"We have known for sometime that our nature of study building which was built in the 60's, our nature day progran outgrew it. We originally had a dozen campers, we moved to 500 campers, now we serve over a thousand campers," said Jenn Kirts, director of Programs of CNC.
Since its inception in 1966, CNC's educational programs have reached thousands of families and youth in the region. Organizers say they serve over 1100 youth in their longest running day program and 140 preschoolers each year. The new facility will help staff meet their current needs and allow them to foster growth.
"Camp has been runing out of the visitor center since there was a flood in 2020 and one of our nature preschool programs has also been operating out of the visitor center," added Kirts.
Their new facility will include a multi-purpose indoor program space, two Nature Preschool classrooms, an outdoor covered area for school and camp programs and lunches for up to 150 people, and so much more.
So far, the center has raised a little over $4 million with support from various foundations including the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and individual donors, as well as funding provided by CNC.
In statement, Ruth Alden Doan president and trustee of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation said:
"The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation has been a partner and supporter of CNC and its programs since its inception in 1966. We are proud to support the Nature Education Center project, which will greatly contribute to the quality of life in the Great Lakes Bay Region."
Leadership at the Chippewa Nature Center says they look forward to give their youth programs a permanent home.
"We're very excited. It's just going to give us the opportunity to serve more kids, serve more families and help make that nature connection for so many more people," said Kirts.
Groundbreaking for the Nature Education Center will take place in 2024 with expectations of completion in 2025.