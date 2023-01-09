Christmas boom carries Mt. Holly through warm spell

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pre-Christmas blizzard aside, it's been a warm winter so far. What does that mean for some of the businesses that rely on the cold and snow?
For the Mt. Holly Ski Area, it means more time running the snow machines.
"They're doing a good job. Snow's in pretty good shape. I'm pretty happy with it," said long-time skier Keller McGaffey. He told ABC12 the slopes ski mostly the same, whether the snow is natural or man-made.
What matters is that he can come out and have fun.
"It's a fun sport. Good aerobics, good on the legs," he said.
Mark Tibbitts, manager of the Mt Holly Ski Area, said it's far from the worst season they've had.
Partially because it's still early. And partially because of record-setting Christmas turnout.
"We were in the two thousand to three thousand people per day range... It's great. How can I say it any different," said Tibbitts.
The weather roller-coaster, as Tibbitts calls it, has left them a little more reliant on their machines this year.
And he said inflation's upped the cost of snow production from $6,000 to $9,000 a night.
But it's something they just have to roll with.
"Its effects right now are not that great. but we are eternal optimists and by just the fact that we're willing to go out and make snow means we have to be optimists," said Tibbitts.