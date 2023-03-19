Christmas movie filming in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - While many of us are thinking of spring, Christmas will be here before you know it.
For movie makers, they are at work now!
ABC 12 has an exclusive look behind the scenes on the set of a new Christmas movie being filmed in Owosso.
'A Christmas at the North Pole Express' is being filmed at the steam Railroading Institute in Owosso.
The movie takes place on the Pere Marquette 1225 - the North Pole Express itself.
It's a big screen adventure sharing the journey of the main character's past, present and future on each train car as she comes home to her small town.
The director tells us he has done a number of movies in Michigan before and loves having opportunities to keep coming back to his home state.
If you are interested in being an extra in 'A Christmas at the North Pole Express,' send and email to SLKFilms@gmail.com.
Production is preparing to shoot a big wedding scene and needs people to join in on the fun.