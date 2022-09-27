City: ARPA grant applications are almost ready

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - $300 credits will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The money comes from federal pandemic relief.
But what's still up in the air is how residents, businesses, and nonprofit groups can apply to receive some of the city's millions of dollars in unspent American Rescue Plan dollars.
So far the only form available has been one meant for idea suggestions during special City Council sessions earlier this year.
But nearly eight weeks ago, Flint's chief financial officer said the final application would be ready soon.
"If the administration has said for months that they're creating a form, well, we're still waiting on it," said First Ward Councilman Eric Mays, adding that he feels out of the loop on the ARPA fund applications.
When ABC12 last checked in with the city on the long-awaited form, CFO Robert Widigan said it would be out in a few weeks.
That was in the first week of August.
But in a statement to ABC12 on Tuesday, the city said "the ARPA grant application is under final review by the city council and we will have more information on its release soon."
Flint Councilwoman Judy Priestley also confirmed the form's completion.
She's part of a committee within the council that handles ARPA-related matters, including the application.
As for why nobody else has seen it yet:
"We did not come to the council until things were in place because we didn't want to cause chaos. We want to say "this is the process. We've signed off on this," Priestley explained.
Once the form is out, she said applications will face review from the citizens themselves.
"We'll be advertising for volunteers from the community to join this committee. The goal is to have one from every ward.">
Priestley added that she's not in charge of when the form will go public, but believes that it will go before the full council on Monday's meeting.