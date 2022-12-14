 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

City of Flint crackdown on blight violators

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the City of Flint against blight violators.

Leading the charge is City of Flint employee Arnold Brown, he’s passionate about the City of Flint.  It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.  “It matters to everyone and it affects the entire community,” said Arnold.

Every day he heads out, in search of blight.  Sometimes he has a list that comes from complaints, other times he spots violations while out in the neighborhoods, including one on Norbert Street.    “A lot of times I ride around and I see things. That’s how I got notified of this one,  I saw this pile and I was like, what the heck is that!,” Arnold told ABC 12.  

Property owners are issued citations and if not address within a certain time frame, city crews will remove the debris and send a bill for the cost of the cleanup, which can cost hundreds of dollars.

The blight crew is often greeted by grateful neighbors.  “

“ I am very excited to see the trash removed, I think they are doing a wonderful job, and the neighborhood thanks them very much,”  said Flint resident Joseph Johnson.

Blight is one of the biggest complaints for residents and studies show, if left unaddressed, it can lead to an increase of crime and a loss of population.  To report blight, you can contact the City of Flint at:

https://www.cityofflint.com/department/blight/

For illegal dumping, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL

