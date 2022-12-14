City of Flint crackdown on blight violators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the City of Flint against blight violators.
Leading the charge is City of Flint employee Arnold Brown, he’s passionate about the City of Flint. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents. “It matters to everyone and it affects the entire community,” said Arnold.
Every day he heads out, in search of blight. Sometimes he has a list that comes from complaints, other times he spots violations while out in the neighborhoods, including one on Norbert Street. “A lot of times I ride around and I see things. That’s how I got notified of this one, I saw this pile and I was like, what the heck is that!,” Arnold told ABC 12.
Property owners are issued citations and if not address within a certain time frame, city crews will remove the debris and send a bill for the cost of the cleanup, which can cost hundreds of dollars.
The blight crew is often greeted by grateful neighbors. “
“ I am very excited to see the trash removed, I think they are doing a wonderful job, and the neighborhood thanks them very much,” said Flint resident Joseph Johnson.
Blight is one of the biggest complaints for residents and studies show, if left unaddressed, it can lead to an increase of crime and a loss of population. To report blight, you can contact the City of Flint at:
https://www.cityofflint.com/department/blight/
For illegal dumping, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL