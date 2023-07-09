City of Flint issues Boil Filtered Water advisory

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is advising residents to use bottled water or boil their tap water Sunday night.
The announcement of a water main break came down just after 5:00 P.M.
The City said residents should use bottled water for cooking, cleaning, drinking, washing up, and making baby formula.
If residents have to use tap water, the city advises to bring filtered water to a boil, then let it boil for a minute and cool.
Lead precautions are recommended, as well.
Once the issue is resolved, residents are asked to report any discoloration to the Water Department at 810-766-7202.
They can also pick up new filter cartridges at City Hall on weekdays from 9 A.M.- 5 P.M.