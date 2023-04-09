City of Saginaw will start taking applications for roof repairs soon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Saginaw will start taking applications for roof improvements later this month.
The next phase of Saginaw's Home Rehabilitation Program starts on April 22.
That's when applications open for residents who need roof work done.
It's part of the city's spending of nearly $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Phase one -- which focused on home furnace repairs -- started in December.
When all is said and done, over 200 homes in the city will have new furnaces.
Residents can attend open application events on April 22 or 29 to sign up for roof repairs.