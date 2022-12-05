 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Civil lawsuit moves forward in Oxford School Shooting

OXFORD, Mich.  (WJRT) - In Oxford, it's been a week of healing and remembrance to mark the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School.

For the families of the victims and the survivors, their lives will never be the same.  Some are turning to the court system in an effort to find out not only how the shooting was able to happen, but to also try and prevent it from happening again.

"Number one thing that these folks have to do is look out for the best interest of our kids, and that included Ethan Crumbley," said attorney Ven Johnson.  "They had multiple opportunities to get him help and to inspect his backpack and not give him the murder weapon."

Depositions in the civil case are scheduled to continue this week.

