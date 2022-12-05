Civil lawsuit moves forward in Oxford School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In Oxford, it's been a week of healing and remembrance to mark the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School.
For the families of the victims and the survivors, their lives will never be the same. Some are turning to the court system in an effort to find out not only how the shooting was able to happen, but to also try and prevent it from happening again.
"Number one thing that these folks have to do is look out for the best interest of our kids, and that included Ethan Crumbley," said attorney Ven Johnson. "They had multiple opportunities to get him help and to inspect his backpack and not give him the murder weapon."
Depositions in the civil case are scheduled to continue this week.