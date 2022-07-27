Clare County mounted severely injured after fall from horse at county fair

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tragedy at a mid-Michigan fair as a mounted deputy is fighting for her life after a mishap with the horse she was riding.
It happened Monday night at the Clare County Fair as the deputy was heading to an area of the fair where there was a medical emergency.
Clare County Sheriff John Wilson says Nichole Shuff was one of two mounted division deputies heading over to that medical emergency and as she was attempting to dismount from her horse, she apparently fell and the horse may have landed on her as well.
"They are all volunteers like a reserve, they are a mounted deputy, they are sworn in just like anyone else," says Wilson.
Nichole Shuff has been a member of the popular Clare County Sheriff's Department Mounted Division for two years.
"They have to go through extensive training before they are even allowed to ride in public,' the sheriff says.
Shuff and another a member of the unit were at the fair near amusement rides responding to a medical emergency when Shuff was dismounting from the horse and fell, hitting her head.
Wilson says the horse partially fell as well.
"We know the horse kind of stumbled backwards, there was some uneven ground there," Wilson explained.
Wilson says its not clear if Shuff's severe injury was caused by her falling or if the horse possibly fell on her as well, and the force from that caused the injury.
He says he doesn't believe a noise or sound spooked the horse.
"Those horses are highly trained, we do a lot of training with them, we introduce them to a lot of sounds and noises, banging and stuff and they are trained to pretty much sit though it," he says.
The sheriff says the mounted division has been a popular staple at the Clare County Fair for the past 14 years and were at the fair today.
"They are a huge asset to the fair, they do traffic control, crowd control, they just, if there is a problem, if there is a fight or something, they can get there pretty quick," he says.
Sheriff Wilson says this was a freak accident and Nichole is surrounded by her family at the hospital right now and he says her condition is critical.