Cleanup process continues after deadly tornado in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The cleanup process continues after Friday's deadly tornado that wreaked havoc in the quiet northern Michigan city of Gaylord.

The tornado was rated as an EF-3 and left two people dead and caused devastating damage to businesses, homes and a mobile home park. 

The destruction is still very apparent here, mobile homes in total shambles and the belongings of families scattered about as those who live here watched the deadly tornado tear its way through their neighborhood.

"But we know that this is a marathon and not a sprint and we are here with all of these supplies for these victims for as long as they need," said Erin Mann, Executive Director. Otsego County United Way. 

Despite the devastating destruction, the feeling in Gaylord is hope and a community that has come together.

