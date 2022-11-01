Clerks across Genesee test voting machines Tuesday

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - There's only one week left for Americans to cast their votes in the midterm elections.
And local preparations around Michigan are in their final stretch.
In Genesee County, that includes public accuracy tests for voting machines.
"This makes sure there's no votes in this machine when they turn it on in the morning. That we cleared everything out and tested all of our ballots," said Lynn Henry, Grand Blanc Township's Deputy Clerk, as she showed off machine's print-out after powering up.
The test ran at 10 AM Tuesday in cities and townships around the county.
The clerk's office sets an outcome and fills out a set of test ballots.
Then, they run those ballots through the machine and check if its results match the votes.
If the count is off, they know something went wrong.
The tests also make sure the machines don't accept incorrect ballots- ones filled out where they're not supposed to be.
Township Clerk David Robertson said the tests do more than check for computer errors. They build trust with voters.
"It's made public so the citizenry can see it and be confident the machines work properly," Robertson explained.
And while open to the public, Grand Blanc Township's test had no attendees. It was a sight that Robertson said made him surprisingly happy.
"I'd like to think the fact that we've never had anyone visit tells me the public is confident in our processes already. And has kept confidence in this office and the staff," he said with a slight smile.
Every machine in Michigan goes through these kinds of tests. And any issues that come up are taken care of by their governments before election day.