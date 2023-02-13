Clerks wonder about costs while waiting for state early voting rules

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Clerks across Michigan are asking what comes next after a ballot proposition from November required the state to institute early voting.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently asked the legislature for $45 million to help with new election rules.
"My feeling was 'maybe I should get out of this game, okay,'" joked Genesee Township Clerk Wayne Bates about the passage of Proposition 2 in November. Among other changes, it added a requirement for nine days of early voting to the state constitution. But the language doesn't say how that would be done.
"The people who put this on the ballot, they didn't figure out the logistics of this. They're letting the state figure this out," said Bates.
He and other clerks need to know how long polling places should be open, how many people they'll need, and if the state will help them cover costs.
And he believes that last one is especially important.
"So we're talking about $200 a day for each poll worker. That's $800. Times nine: that's $7,200 I'm looking at extra for this nine-day early voting. Plus equipment," he explained.
Bates said their machines are $11,000 per cabinet. They only have one extra machine as a backup, so they'll need at least one more to dedicate to early voters.
"It's gonna be a lot more money for every jurisdiction in the state," Bates added.
Benson's request includes $10-15 million to help local governments cover the cost of early voting.
But it's up to the legislature to put it into action.