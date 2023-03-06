Clinic in Saginaw will help drivers restore suspended licenses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A clinic will be held this week in Saginaw to help people restore their driving privileges.
The "Saginaw Road to Restoration Clinic" will include the Michigan Department of State, Department of Attorney General, United Way of Saginaw County, Saginaw County Bar Association, 70th District Court, and other volunteers.
Organizers said 2021 state laws lifted suspensions for drivers who had failed to pay tickets or court fines or failed to appear in court for certain non-moving and other violations.
The state said the new laws lifted the suspension of more than 150,000 Michiganders. But many people must still follow the guidelines to have their license restored.
The Saginaw clinic is designed to help drivers navigate the process. It's happening this Wed., March 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace at 203 S. Washington Ave. Walk-ins will only be accepted from 12 - 4 p.m.
Pre-registration for the clinic is highly recommended by clicking here or dialing 211. Organizers said space for the clinic could be limited.
Other Road to Restoration clinics will be held throughout the state this year. For the complete list of locations and dates, click here.