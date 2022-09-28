Clinic works to restore drivers licenses in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Without a driver's license - getting to work, transporting kids and even getting groceries can be a challenge.
But a clinic in Saginaw aimed to restore suspended driver's licenses for people with certain tickets and non-moving violations.
New state laws have lifted suspensions for over 150,000 Michiganders, helping people get back behind the wheel safely.
We went there to learn the impact the Road to Restoration Clinic has on people.
“A lot of people are on the side of the road because they can't get their license back. The hearing process is tough and you kind of need somebody to help guide you through it,” program participant Anton Mann said.
Although Mann didn't get his license back at the clinic, the ball is rolling in the right direction for him.
“I spoke with the attorneys here and they gave me a reference -- an attorney I can call that specializes in what I need so I'm definitely going to follow up on that later and hopefully I can get everything resolved,” he said.
Though some are able to walk out with a driving permit, others may still need to take further action before having their license restored. And volunteers walk you through the steps.
“So are you going to go have an administrative hearing or are you able to pay some fines and get your license back,” Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra said.
You can even pay fines on the spot.
“A lot of people are going around and not knowing what their status is, they may even be driving on an expired or revoked license. It's essential for people to have a driver's license for them to even get a job or get to that job or take their kids to school,” Deputy Legal Director at the Michigan Department of State Khyla Craine said.
The clinic runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Saginaw SVRC Marketplace. For future clinics, visit Michigan.gov/roadtorestoration.