Clio Mother reaches plea agreement in THC gummies case

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother whose pot gummies wound up in a Clio elementary school will not be charged with a felony.
It was a chaotic scene outside Edgerton Elementary when more than a dozen kids got sick, some taken to the hospital after a 9-year-old handed out gummy candy, which turned out to be THC gummies.
That child's mother, Melinda Gatica, has accepted a plea deal. Initially, she was facing second-degree child abuse charges.
She has pleaded down to fourth degree, but the incident is still going to cost her.
"There's a lot of expense that other parents or kids in the school had to endure because of medical expenses and situations. She's got to pay for all that. If the school system believes there was a cost to it, she's got to pay for that too," explained Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Those are the major terms of Melinda Gatica's plea agreement. Leyton said it also places her on a 1-year probation. If she follows the other terms, then the charge will be dismissed and she won't serve jail time.
Leyton said that this was the likely outcome based on sentencing guidelines.
"No one thought this woman was a criminal. She's somebody who made a grave mistake. She's being held accountable for that mistake," he said.
Julie Carpenter's son was one of the children who got sick after eating Gatica's gummies. She said that the incident sent her on an emotional roller coaster of fear and frustration.
"And when I did find out it was drugs, I was pissed because the doctors are talking about how our kids could go into seizures or need the ICU. My kid wouldn't wake up for hours. So I was so mad," Carpenter recalled.
Carpenter said she's not as angry anymore now that her son's recovered, but she's still hoping for a little more closure.
"What I expected was an apology from her. Not that it makes everything better, but just to tell us she's sorry for what happened and, you know, be accountable for what happened," she said.
Even so, she said that, as a mother, she's happy to know Gatica won't face prison time.
"I help out at the school. I see her kids, and I don't want her kids to lose their mother. Because I know she does love them," Carpenter said.
All the children were quickly released from the hospital.
ABC12 News reached out to Gatica's attorney, but weren't able to connect on Friday.
Her sentencing is set for August 9.