CMU Recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And CMU's Sexual Assault Peer Advocacy Group introduced ABC12 to its walk-through exhibit in recognition.
The confidential, student-led group trains volunteers to provide peer support to survivors of sexual aggression.
And we learned the unique personal story of one group advocate as CMU was reflecting on a quarter century of peer advocacy.
Cedy VanAlmen is a peer advocate and also a victim and she says the services provided are not only life-changing, but lifesaving.
"How to I continue to heal and grow and continue my life? Because sometimes these things interrupt your life way longer than you want it to," Vanalmen said.
VanAlmen has been volunteering for SAPA for four years and during that time, she experienced her own trauma that required her to receive her organization's help.
"The knowledge that I have is so helpful to understand what happened as well as the support from our peer advocates as well as our administration," she said.
And she's not alone.
According to the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), female college students ages 18-24 are 3 times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence and male college students 18-24 are five times more likely than non-students in the same demographic to be victims or rape or sexual assault.
"But now I'm back and healthier and I'm able to finish my degree in December - so ultimate comeback story," she said.
The director of sexual assault services at CMU says this peer-led support system is so important when it comes to sexual assault.
"Not everyone wants to talk to a professional, sometimes it's really important to have that peer in your life that you can turn to and talk to and have someone there that believes you, that you can explore options with and not have to worry where that information is going to go," Megan Varner said.
And the message to survivors?
"We believe you. And I hear you. This is real for you. And I'm so sorry this happened," VanAlmen said.
To learn more about SAPA's services or how to get involved, visit this site: SAPA.cmich.edu
Or call the crisis line at 989-774-2255 or text 989-621-3359