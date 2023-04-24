CMU student drives in first

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Central Michigan University Student -- with a need for speed!
CMU student Gage Rodgers is a logistics and marketing student by day, but a racecar driver at heart.
Rodgers may look like your average college student; however, he is racing his way to his dreams.
Just this year he competed in his first NASCAR ARCA competition.
"Just the speed, ever since I was young just the feeling of going fast is just what I love," Rodgers said.
He lives life in the fast lane...literally.
"I started racing when I was four actually because of my dad, and ever since then I mean that's what me and my dad do because that's what we love," he said.
And it got him into the driver's seat of his first NASCAR ARCA race.
"Recently this February was our first NASCAR race at Daytona," he said.
There, Gage sped his way into fifth after a brake issue put him in last place and ended up finishing 25th.
But he says hard work and training are priming him for the next big race -- the Michigan 200 at Michigan International Speedway.
"There's sometimes I rent out a racetrack and just practice and then before races we get practice sessions," he said.
But conditioning happens off the track, too.
"Physically I go to the gym almost every day and drink lots of water, nutrition, it's all part of it," he said.
Because racing can take a toll not only mentally, but physically.
"Inside that racecar it can get up to 140 degrees so withstanding that heat for two three hours is really a big thing, I've lost up to 7-8 pounds in water weight during a race," he said.
And though it can be a dangerous sport, he says racing has helped him to be fearless in all areas of life.
"I just kind of have that no fear attitude with everything I do, nothing really holding me back," he said.
Gage says they are still looking for sponsorship for future races to continue with his dream.
To follow along on Gage's racing journey, visit this link: www.gagerodgers.com