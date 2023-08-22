CMU students, staff study climate change and biodiversity in Antarctica

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Science took Central Michigan University students and professors to one of the most remote places on the planet -- Antarctica!
Researchers boarded a ship in March for the two-month expedition to investigate climate change and its impact on biodiversity.
"This was I believe the lowest ice year on record for Antarctica," Professor of Molecular Biology Dr. Andrew Mahon said.
Here at home, Lake Michigan had a record low of 7.6 percent ice cover this year, beating the old record from just a few years ago in 2020.
This was the second trip on the university's funded project from a grant from the National Science Foundation, to collect animals that live on the bottom of the ocean.
"And we study their biology in terms of their genetics, how they're connected to other populations around the continent. how they are adapting to climate shifts, climate changes, etc.," Mahon said.
One of the teams was led by Mahon, who says the understudied area -- the especially isolated east side -- makes their trip even more imperative to biodiversity before it's lost to climate change.
"For us to be able to go down there and look at the animals that live there, if we don't, we could lose them, they could go extinct before we're even able to collect and study them," Mahon said.
They collected sea spiders and other samples -- including two new species -- that will be studied this fall.
And graduate student Jessica Zehnpfennig says she saw firsthand the effects of global warming,
"It's just scary that it's warming so fast. I know a lot of people don't believe in global warming, but we see the ice is melting. And there's definitely changes happening in the ecosystem down there," she said.