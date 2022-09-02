CMU students unfazed by boil water advisory

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory.
Officials notified residents Thursday night that a startup error at the treatment plant let potentially unclean water into the system.
But some particular residents don't seem to mind. Even with a boil water advisory, college student is as college student does. And that means rolling with the punches.
"It's definitely taken some adjusting," said Central Michigan University undergrad Kate Jones.
But even so, she said she hasn't felt a need to worry.
"As far as drinking, the school's done a really good job of providing water at the front desks and allowing to provide from the market. They've done a really great job," she said.
Her fellow undergrad Sam Schantz said the holiday timing means it might not even affect many students!
"It's not that big of a deal, but we're leaving this weekend anyway. So I just hope it's fixed by the time I come back," he added.
According to Grad student Owen Westbrook, that may be the path many take, even if they live in campus apartments with a stove.
"When my roommate came home, he actually said he was going back home because of the water advisory! And he didn't really want to deal with it. A lot of people don't want to boil the water. It's just too much hassle for a college student, I guess," Westbrook joked.
And that adage, as Grad student Peter Nemeth said, may hold true even for students who stay on campus.
"So I'll probably end up ordering food in and, honestly, a lot of water bottles. I'll probably be using a lot of plastic bottles," said Nemeth.
The city says they will continue to test the water every 24 hours and will let residents know when its safe to drink again.