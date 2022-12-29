Coast Guard and anglers advise against ice fishing

LINWOOD, Mich. (WJRT) - The weather may warming back up this week, but some anglers are still hitting the ice
How warm is too warm to go out?
"It's just another dimension of targeting a relaxing activity. You get out, it's quiet, it's peaceful. In the shallows, you can actually sight the fish," said angler Rex Robinette of Linwood.
The warmest he's ever been out? 55 degrees in the early spring.
He said he felt safe in his fishing spot on Thursday for a number of reasons:
five-inch-thick ice, a shallow location, and a short distance to the shore.
But even so, hes set himself up for success.
"Wear icepicks for safety, flotation bibs, all the necessary gear. You always have to be on guard," he advised.
But as the weather gets warmer, he thinks he'll keep away from the ice for a bit.
Petty Officer Paul Gant of the Coast Guard agrees, saying that the ice in many areas has already started breaking down.
"In a matter of three hours, the ice deteriorated about 50 percent from what was attached to shore and then leaving," Gant recalled of the Saginaw River on Wednesday.