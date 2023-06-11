Community enjoys 56th Annual Flint Art Fair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community was invited to attend the longtime Flint Art Fair over the weekend.
The two-day event at the Flint Institute of Arts on East Kearsley Street included original work from around 120 established and emerging artists from across Michigan.
The fair included a wide variety of art including glass, painting, ceramics, mixed metal, jewelry, photography, sculpture, wood, and more.
Artist Gregory Jones said he was inspired to take part in the fair after attending the event when he was young. He told ABC 12 he never imagined he would have the opportunity to return as an adult to showcase his art.
"It's a whole different world from coming here as a patron to just being a vendor."
The fair, now in its 56th year, is put on entirely by volunteers. It's also a fundraiser for the non-profit Friends of Modern Art.
Organizers are inviting the community to attend the final day of the fair on Sunday, June 11, from 11 am to 5 pm. Attendance is $5, and children 12 and under get in for free.
