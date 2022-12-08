Community mourns loss of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning the sudden death of one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden.
Nolden was known for his passion for the Vehicle City. The Flint native graduated from Flint Central High School and after earning his college degree, went on to teach at Flint Community Schools. Wanting to help the city he loved, he turned to politics, serving on the Flint City council before being elected to the Genesee County Commission in 2014.
"BB's life was all too short, but it was sweet," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "He did a lot of good in a short amount of years and while God didn't grant him a long life, he certainly granted him a full of accomplishments."
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told ABC 12, Nolden's legacy will be in the people he mentored. "You are going to see his legacy carry on not in memory of, but because of what he was,' said Sheriff Swanson. "He developed other leaders."
Nolden is known to many for this relentless commitment to the Berston Field House.
"Eight short years ago we were talking about mothballing the Berston Field House," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "The building was going to be closed and it would have been another blighted building on the north side of Flint. He came forward and put together a dream and a vision."
That dream and vision now lives in the countless kids, adults and athletes who have found hope at the community center.
"The hole he is going to leave in our hearts and the impact he had on the community can't be replaced," said Flint United owner Kevin Mays. "BB, we will truly miss you, the community will miss you, the city will miss you and I hope that we will continue to live up and thru what you wanted for the city and for what you wanted for Berston and continue to do great work here."