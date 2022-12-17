Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden.
For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
"He did a lot of good in a short amount of time and while God didn't grant him a long life, he certainly granted him life full of accomplishments," said Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.
Nolden grew up on Flint's north side and stayed true to his roots and was the driving force behind keeping the doors of the Berston Field House open. It was recently announced the community center will undergo a multi-million dollar expansion project.