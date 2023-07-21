Community support helps Saginaw area family cope after teenager's death

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager unexpectedly dies, and a community rallies behind his family.
The Saginaw hockey community has been devastated over the past week with two tragedies.
One of those tragedies is the death of 17-year-old Nathan Schramke.
His family is so thankful for the support they have received all week as the community helped in so many ways.
There have been meal trains, prayers, shoulders to cry on, and on the day of Nathan's funeral, which was Wednesday, the farming family got some unexpected help from friends who just wanted to help in any way they can.
"Nathan was 17 years old, huge sports advocate, hockey was his passion, but he loved the outdoors, and he loved farming," says Mark Schramke, Nathan's father.
This upcoming school year was going to be Nathan Schramke's senior year at Swan Valley High School. The star goalie on the hockey team was already getting offers from some colleges.
Last Thursday, Nathan took his own life. A family grieves and a village steps up.
"The community has been tremendous support for our family and his brother," says Mark.
On the day of Nathan's funeral, the support was evident in the Spaulding Township farm fields of the Schramke family, as friends took over the farm and harvested the wheat fields.
"No questions asked, they just came in and did it," says Mark.
"They have shown what it's like to survive together and to be together," says Barb Smith.
The Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network helps families and communities cope during these difficult times.
"What we want the community to know is to step up before tragedy happens, lets pull together, just in life in general, be kind to people, be good to people, and let's have a caring community," says Smith.
"Kids now a days are so involved in their apps and what have you, and they don't communicate. Kids need to talk and if you are having an issue, please reach out because they are plenty of people and resources out there that will help you," Mark says.
A family grieves, a community responds, and for Mark Schramke, the future will be one of doing what he can to prevent this from every happening to another family again.
"You've got to move on, and now it's about helping somebody else. That's the thing because this should have never happened. We just got to keep somebody else from doing the same thing, because kids really don't know the impact that they have on people's lives," says Mark.
If you or someone you know is in a crisis, you can call, text or chat by dialing 988.