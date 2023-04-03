Company wants to build 3D printed homes in Flint Township

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Communities around the nation are using a new concept to build homes through 3D printing.
Solutioneers Investment Properties wants to build 3D printed homes on an empty intersection in the River Forest subdivision.
"We're using the technology of 3D printing homes," said Josiah O'Brien, 3D printer leader of the project told ABC 12 directly.
The Massachusetts-based company already owns 23 lots within the River Forest area and plans to use 3D printing technology to create affordable housing there. They want to purchase additional lots to build on 100 lots in total.
"The overall start makes it a lot cheaper to produce the house and a lot faster. So, that's how it would be beneficial to the community and it would help nay community that's struggling with affordable housing," said Lewis Carlton, Commercial Acqs.
The 3D homes in River Forest subdivision would be constructed from blueprint and then processed by a 40-foot high 3D printer.
The printer will deposit concrete or plastic in layers to create foundations and walls. Plumbing and will still be completed by builders.
Solutioneers also plans to build a 4,000 feet walking path along the Flint River.
"We're committing to the community and to designing and building that walkaway and just making it a real nice area for the community," said O'Brien.
This would be a new concept for Genesee County residents which Tom Klee, Flint Township's Trustee, said he has many questions about in their last board meeting on March 20.
"I have a ton of questions," said Klee.
Concerns during the meeting included issues regarding structure of 3D homes, legal, building, fire and police officials obligations before the property is permitted to build these 3D homes.
"I think we should move away from this right now," said Klee.