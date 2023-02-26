 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand
over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to
sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon
before changing to rain by late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Condolences pour in for Flint firefighter killed in the line of duty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Condolences from across the state are being shared for a Flint firefighter who died on the job Saturday.

City officials say 49-year-old Ricky Hill Jr. died while responding to a fire at the Elms Mobile Home Park off South Dort Highway. The husband and father of two may have suffered a heart attack.

"I want to send my deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife and children," said Flint city councilwoman Tonya Burns. "My heart goes out to them.  He did not make it home to his family and it's sad and tragic."

"He was a veteran," said city councilwoman Judy Priestley. "We were lucky to have had him for 15 years."

Similar condolences are being shared on social media from other fire departments and law enforcement agencies.

Funeral arrangements were pending Sunday night.

