Condolences pour in for Flint firefighter who died in the line of duty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Condolences from across the state are being shared for a Flint firefighter who died on the job Saturday.

City officials say 49-year-old Ricky Hill Jr. died while responding to a fire at the Elms Mobile Home Park off South Dort Highway. The husband and father of two may have suffered a heart attack.

"I want to send my deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife and children," said Flint city councilwoman Tonya Burns. "My heart goes out to them. He did not make it home to his family and it's sad and tragic."

"He was a veteran," said city councilwoman Judy Priestley. "We were lucky to have had him for 15 years."

Similar condolences are being shared on social media from other fire departments and law enforcement agencies.

Funeral arrangements were pending Sunday night.