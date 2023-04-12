Congressional Art Competition: An opportunity to recognize artistic students nationwide

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – This year's Congressional Art Competition is gearing up and attracting Mid-Michigan artists.
Each spring, Congressman Dan Kildee and other members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor the art competition.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries.
Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., and the winning artwork is displayed for one year inside the U.S. Capitol Building.
The competition is an opportunity to recognize artistic talent nationwide, and high school students are encouraged to participate in the competition.
Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
All art submissions must follow guidelines and be submitted no later than Friday, April 28.
To learn more about the competition, head to this website.